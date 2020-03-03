Taylor Swift has been named best-selling international artist of the year, according to IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

The pop star earned the honor for the second time, her first being in 2014 when her blockbuster '1989' came out. The honor mainly focuses on strong global sales for her seventh studio album, 'Lover,' which released in August.

The album bagged top spot on the Billboard 200 with 867,000 equivalent album units in the first week of its release, spawning hit singles 'ME!' featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, 'You Need To Calm Down' and the title track 'Lover'.

"Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star," said Frances Moore, the chief executive of IFPI. "She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time."

Just behind Swift in the 2019 rankings was British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who released his album No. 6 Collaborations Project featuring artists from Stormzy to Cardi B and Camila Cabello in July scooped second place.

In the third spot is Rapper Post Malone whose collaborative track with Swae Lee, 'Sunflower,' topped the charts in 2019, along with his third studio album, 'Hollywood's Bleeding', which released in September.

Followed by teen singer Billie Eilish at no.4, who swept the top Grammy Awards in January.