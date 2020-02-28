Taylor Swift dropped the music video of her new single 'The Man' on Thursday (Feb 27) and it has impressed her fans and followers.

The 30-year-old pop star looks unrecognizable as she plays a man in her latest music video.

In heavy prosthetics and convincing drag, Taylor transformed herself as 'The Man' who bosses around at office, parties and plays tennis for Women's Charity. For The Man, the songstress has not only transformed herself but has also directed, written and featured in it.

The song is a follow up to her seventh studio album, 'Lover', her first new music released since her departure from Big Machine Records. In the empowering video, Taylor hasn't even spared her arch-nemesis, Scooter Braun who purchased her back catalogue last year.

Taking to her social media, Swift shared the new video, and wrote, "Man down. After a massive tantrum. #TheManMusicVideo is out now!"

The video adds just another notch in Swift's belt, as she goes public about her struggles for independence and control of her own voice as an artist who found massive fame at a young age.