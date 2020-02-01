Taylor Swift not ready to have kids

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift says there is a part of her that is definitely "not ready to have kids".

She made the revelation in her new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana", reports dailymail.co.uk.

Swift, who is now 30 and has been with Joe Alwyn since 2017, pointed out that starting a family is tough "because my life is planned like two years ahead of time".

She shared that "there's a part of me that feels like I'm 57 years old, but there's a part of me that's like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown-up stuff".

She said: "I kind of don't really have the luxury of figuring stuff out because my life is planned like in, like two years ahead of time. Like literally in two months they'll come to me with the dates for the next tour, and they'll be like: 'So, you'll be at Foxboro Stadium, this date, 2020 or whatever year, you know?'"

The singer has also left her fans wondering if she is engaged to Alwyn as they spotted Swift with a ring during her documentary.

Sitting down on a couch and wearing all black, she flashed a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The director of "Miss Americana", Lana Wilson, kept mum when asked about the ring last week. She told InStyle: "Whoa. I'm going to have to revisit that scene."

Swift and Alwyn have been together since 2016. Since then they've largely kept their love out of the public eye.

