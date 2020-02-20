Taylor Swift dropped a live video of her latest single 'The Man,' recorded during a performance last September at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix.

On Monday evening, the 'Lover' singer released the full track and its live video ahead of release before dropping it at midnight but with an added twist.

The new track from her current album was from her recent performance in Paris which featured an acoustic version of the cheery pop anthem.

In the video, Swift plays an acoustic guitar as she sings the track, which comes off her 2019 album 'Lover' in front of a few hundred lucky fans. The 30-year-old pop sensation looks relaxed and confident as the audience sings back every word of the song.

During her concert in the French capital, Swift presented live debuts of 'Death By A Thousand Cuts,' 'Cornelia Street' and the feminist anthem 'The Man,' along with her latet hits 'You Need To Calm Down,' 'The Archer' and the 'Lover' title track.

Last month Swift released her Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana' which premiered at Sundance. The film is directed by Lana Wilson and narrated the making of 'Lover' and Swift’s recent political turn.