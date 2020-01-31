Here's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

Taylor Swift did not attend recently held 2020 Grammy Awards because she was not sure of a win, sources revealed. The news of Taylor Swift missing out the 62nd Gammy Awards came as a shock for many of her followers.

Some of the music insiders revealed that the songstress skipped out of the Grammys as she was not guaranteed to grab a win by the planners.

According to sources, Taylor Swift’s team met with the bigwigs of The Recording Academy a few days ahead of the live event, to findout if she has won any award. They apparently told the Academy that the singer would only attend and perform only if the win could be guaranteed. Upon which the organisers refused to bring any information to the surface.

The source said, "(Her team) called and wanted to be assured that she would win the Grammy. And while it wasn’t an explicit demand, they certainly were fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. It was understood in the conversation that if she’s not winning, she’s not coming to the Grammys."

Another source revealed, "It’s widely known in the industry that (Swift’s team) called to find out if she was getting a Grammy, they wouldn’t tell her, so she didn’t go. It’s not uncommon (for an artist) to want to know. And everyone knows Taylor loves to win, win, win."

Taylor Swift was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She lost the Song of the Year honour to Billie Eilish.