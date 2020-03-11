  1. Home
Taylor Swift bags top spot on Google's most-searched woman list (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 12:48:39 IST

Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google's most-searched for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also Read: Taylor Swift lends support for tornado affected victims

According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Actress Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 per cent in the US since 2004.

