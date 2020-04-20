Taylor Swift has surprised her fans with her emotional performance of hope at the virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home' where she performed her latest single 'Soon You’ll Be Better.'

The song is a follow up to her latest album 'Lover'.

The 30-year-old songstress sang the song as part of virtual concert, which supports frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO) during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Swift performed the latest single live for the first time, which she previously said she wouldn't perform because of how difficult it is for her to "emotionally deal" with the song's meaning.

The 'Blank Space' singer had previously discussed the emotional side of the song, having been written about her mother Andrea's fight with cancer.

"One World: Together At Home" featured more than 70 celebs and singers including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, John Legend and Keith Urban. Lady Gaga kicked off the show with a performance of 'Smile.'