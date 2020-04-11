Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

  1. Home
Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang
On a battlefield when you are pitted against each other, you surely have to face scary situations and sometimes even deadly animals. Fear is an obvious emotion that tops the charts. Shivin Narang, who shot in Bulgaria for India's biggest stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, took to Instagram to open his heart out about one such situation and how his friend Tejasswi Prakash helped him glide through.

Stuck in an edgy situation while heading for a stunt, the famous television actor was sure that this would be his last stint on the show, and home is not far away. Just when Shivin had lost all hopes, Tejasswi Prakash, knowing that Shivin would abort the stunt on the show, nominated herself, risking her way to elimination.

A heartwarming example of a true friendship won all hearts especially Shivin and everyone was in awe of Tejasswi’s a caring gesture.

The actor took to Instagram and thanked Tejasswi for her heartfelt gesture. He says, "This girl saved me from my biggest fear. Right, when I thought I was going home, Tejasswi nominated herself to do a stunt that I was extremely afraid of, she knew that I would abort for sure and what she did was not only shocking but unexpected.

It takes real guts and a heart of gold to take such a big step on a massive platform like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. I thank her with all my heart and wish her success in whatever she does."

