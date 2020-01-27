Tell Alexa to order gifts online

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 16:38:36 IST

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India's largest gifting brand, Ferns N Petals, has become the first such brand to launch Alexa Skill for gift delivery in Asia, the company said on Monday.

The Skill allows customers to order and send flowers or cakes through the voice assistant.

The brand is anticipating that the business generated through this initiative will touch 10 per cent of the overall online business by 2025.

"We are pleased to be the first player in the gifting industry to roll out Alexa Skill to provide our users an easy access and convenient ordering process of the products in flowers and cakes category," said Pawan Gadia, CEO, online and retail, Ferns N Petals.

The company has developed 'The Ferns N Petals Alexa Skill' for easy access on all Alexa-enabled devices.

Customers can quickly place an order through this Skill for their special someone by just giving voice commands.

In Phase 1, Alexa Skill will be launched for existing customers who have an account with Ferns N Petals and have a saved address in their profile.

The Skill will also give customers suggestions and options to choose from bestselling gifts.

Customers can simply enable Alexa Skill for FNP and say, "Alexa, open Ferns N Petals" followed by "I'd like to order a cake", the company said.

