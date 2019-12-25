Telly stars spread Christmas cheer

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) TV stars Jennifer Winget and Erica Fernandes were all in a mood to spread Christmas cheer and soak in the festive spirit on Wednesday.

"My wish for everyone is to enjoy the holidays and may they be filled with peace, warmth, love and light with the ones you love around. My advice would be to forget about any calories and indulge in all the yummy Xmas delicacies and treats," said Jennifer, who recently threw a Christmas party for her close friends.

"How I celebrate it today is not far from what Christmas has always been about for me -- the coming together of friends and family. So without fail I ring in an early celebration with a Christmas party that is always at my home with my nearest and dearest friends and family.

"This too has come to be a yearly tradition -- we do lunch with the family and friends then start pouring in their own time. My doors are left wide open and there's plenty of food, singing and craziness that makes for some special memories," added the 'Beyhadh 2' actress.

Erica let her hair down a day prior to the festival and enjoyed partying with friends including her former 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' co-star Hina Khan. On Christmas Day, the Christian actress spent time with her family. She posted some nice family photos that also featured a dog with a Christmas tree, red candles and accessories inspired by Santa Claus in the backdrop.

"Wishing you all a Merry Merry Christmas from the Fernandes," she captioned the photos.

Actress Niti Taylor, who is half Christian and Hindu, was in a mood for pyjamas with Santa Claus prints. She wished her fans: "Faith makes all things possible, hope makes all things work, love makes all things beautiful, may you have all the three for this Christmas. Merry Christmas."

She also feels that Christmas magic is silent. "You don't hear it -- you feel it, you know it, you believe it. Happy Ho Ho Ho and all All that."

Another actress who was in a mood to celebrate the festival in pyjamas was Krystle D'souza. "This is Christmas season so there isn't any reason...We can't dance the Christmas polka," she captioned a photo of her.

Actor Keith Sequeira shared loved-up photos with wife Rochelle. "Wishing you all a blessed and happy Christmas. May your days be merry and bright and may your home be filled with love always. #christmas #jesusisthereasonfortheseason #love #goodtidings," he captioned the photos that also has a Christmas tree in the background.

Actress Krissann Barretto seemed to have a great time as she posted a lot of food photos as she celebrated the festival.

--IANS

nn/prs