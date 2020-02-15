  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Telugu actor Nithiin gets engaged

Telugu actor Nithiin gets engaged

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 15:18:07 IST

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like "Srinivasa Kalyanam" and "Chal Mohan Ranga", recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini.

The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account.

"Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin captioned the pictures.

In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti. His fiancee Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.

Shalini has pursued Master's in Business Management from a UK university. She has known Nithiin for over eight years.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsParas Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!