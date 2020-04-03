  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Telugu actor-politician Balakrishna gives Rs 1cr in aid of COVID-19 fight

Telugu actor-politician Balakrishna gives Rs 1cr in aid of COVID-19 fight

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 17:48:44 IST

Hyderabad, 3 April (IANS) Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated Rs 1.25 crore towards the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has donated Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 25 lakh towards the 'Corona Crisis Charity' welfare of cine workers of Telugu filmdom, which was initiated by Chiranjeevi.

In a video released by his team, he appreciated all front-line warriors -- the police, doctors, healthcare worker and the governments -- for fighting to win against the pandemic. He also requested his fans to follow precautionary measures.

Colleague and friend Chiranjeevi took to his social media to express his appreciation.

"Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.'' A few days back he tweeted "Rs.6.2 Cr has been collected so far by #CoronaCrisisCharity Heartfelt Thanks to each one of the contributors Appeal to every one to come forward for this cause," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi recently joined hands with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej to record a special song to create awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. The song highlights the need to fight the virus while staying home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna has signed on to work in director Boyapati Srinu's film which is likely to star Shriya and Nayanthara.

--IANS

rsn/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

NewsHere's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Here's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs