Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka
A maang tikka is a piece of jewellery typically worn by Indian women on the forehead, and are similar to the concept of head harnesses.
It is composed of a chain with a hook on one end and a pendant on the other. Brides typically wear maang tikkas, but it can also be worn by women of all ages.
Also Read: Jhumka Gira Re - Bollywood beauties Jhumka attack
The maang tikka has been a part of traditional wear in India since ancient times and has religious and cultural significance. Some of the maang tikka depicted in paintings and scriptures are used as an inspiration even today. It is meant to be hooked into the hair with the pendant dangling on the exact center of the forehead.
If you think that maang tikkas are too conventional, and won't make for a fitting accessory at your best friend's wedding,think again.
Check out our favorite celebs from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill wearing Maang Tikka and here's how they are slaying the look.
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor
Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu
Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut
Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Raveena Tandon
Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela
Soha Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill
Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Krystle D'Souza
Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and Karishma Tanna
Niti Taylor, Reem Shaikh and Helly Shah
Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and Monalisa
Drashti Dhami, Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi
Shraddha Arya and Ashnoor Kaur
Naagins: Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan and Mouni Roy