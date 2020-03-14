A maang tikka is a piece of jewellery typically worn by Indian women on the forehead, and are similar to the concept of head harnesses.

It is composed of a chain with a hook on one end and a pendant on the other. Brides typically wear maang tikkas, but it can also be worn by women of all ages.

The maang tikka has been a part of traditional wear in India since ancient times and has religious and cultural significance. Some of the maang tikka depicted in paintings and scriptures are used as an inspiration even today. It is meant to be hooked into the hair with the pendant dangling on the exact center of the forehead.

If you think that maang tikkas are too conventional, and won't make for a fitting accessory at your best friend's wedding,think again.

Check out our favorite celebs from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill wearing Maang Tikka and here's how they are slaying the look.

