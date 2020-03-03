Thai cave rescue movie to be helmed by 'Free Solo' directors

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 15:40:17 IST

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) "Free Solo" filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi will direct a movie about the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boar boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand.

"Midway" screenwriter Wes Tooke will be penning the screenplay about the 12 members of the team and their assistant coach, who were trapped 1,000 meters underground by monsoon rains flooding the Tham Luang cave and blocking their way out, reports variety.com.

The rising water levels and strong currents hampered efforts to locate the group. More than two weeks passed before all 13 of those trapped were rescued. The rescue effort involved more than 100 divers, representatives from about 100 government agencies, 900 police officers, and 2,000 soldiers.

Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano are producing under their Cavalry Media banner. Michael De Luca will serve as executive producer.

Chin and Vasarhelyi won the Best Feature Documentary at the 2019 Academy Awards for "Free Solo", which revolved around climber Alex Honnold as he climbed the vertical rock formation El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

