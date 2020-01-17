'Thalaivi': Arvind Swami's 1st look as MGR unveiled

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) On MG Ramachandran's 102nd birth anniversary on Friday, the makers of "Thalaivi" shared the first look poster of actor Arvind Swami who will play the Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming film.

Arvind too, took to Twitter, where he shared two looks from the film, which is based on another late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who was MGR's protege.

In the first poster, Arvind is seen sporting a clean shaven look resembling MGR. His hair resemblance that of MGR's in the period between 1965-1970s. In the second poster, he is seen sporting the iconic black sunglasses that MGR used to wear.

"Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope you like it," he captioned.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. "Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A.L. Vijay.

--IANS

