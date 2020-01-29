'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink': Taapsee Pannu

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 17:52:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu feels her upcoming starrer "Thappad" is reminiscent of her critically-acclaimed 2016 multiplex hit, "Pink', which sledgehammered the message that when a woman says no, she means no.

"Thappad" is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom Taapsee has in the past worked in the 2018 film "Mulk", and whose last directorial feature, "Article 15", because a talking point last year.

"Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed 'Thappad', I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society.

"To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say 'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink'," Taapsee said.

"Thappad" also features Dia Mirza and Pavail Gulati. The film is scheduled to release on February 28.

The 2016 film "Pink" was creative-produced by Shoojit Sircar and directed by Bollywood debutant Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film featured Taapsee along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and Tushar Pandey.

