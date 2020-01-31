'Thappad' Dialogues: Taapsee Pannu's powerful dialogues

Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' trailer is here and it is very powerful. Her acting and her innocence is

The film's trailer shows Amu (Taapsee Pannu), seeking a divorce after her husband (Pavail Gulati) slaps her in front of everyone at a party. The people around her consider the issue trivial, asking Amu to forgive her husband. Amu, however, fights back.

The dialogues from the trailer are very powerful. Some of the dialogues "Pata hai uss Thappad se kya hua..uss ek Thappad se naa muje who saari unfair cheezein saaf saaf dikhne lag gayi jisko main andekha karke move karti jaa rahi thi" and many more.

Check out the dialogues of 'Thappad' below:

"Just a slap par nahi maar sakta"

"Tum apne company mein itne emotionally invested the you could not move on..maine toh apni puri life invest kari hai tumhare saath kaise move on karoon?"

"Thoda badarsht karna sikhna chahiye auraton ko"

"Rishte banane main itni effort nahi lagti jitna nibhane mein lagti hai"

"Kahi baar sahi karne ka result happy nahi hota"

"Thodi bahut maar peet toh expression of love hi hai naa sir?"

"Pata hai uss Thappad se kya hua?..uss ek Thappad se naa muje woh saari unfair cheezein saaf saaf dikhne lag gayi jisko main andekha karke move karti jaa rahi thi"