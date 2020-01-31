A day after Taapsee Pannu shared the first look of ‘Thappad’ and it is powerful as the name of the movie. After No Means No its 'Thappad' for Taapsee Pannu.

In the poster, Taapsee's face appears to be distorted with her hair going astray, as if she's been hit with great force - presumably a thappad.

Taapsee Pannu shared the trailer and captioned, “#Thappad Haan bas EK THAPPAD..... par nahi maar sakta! #ThappadTrailer"

The trailer begins with Taapsee in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot fathom why she wants a separation from her husband over ‘just a slap’. They ask her if her in-laws are causing trouble, if he has cheated on her, if she has cheated on him because getting slapped is apparently not a good enough reason to leave one’s spouse. But Taapsee doesn’t listen she wants a divorce.

Taapsee has worked with Anubhav Sinha in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Mulk.The film also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi

The film is directed By Anubhav Sushila Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar , Krishan Krishna Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha. ‘Thappad’ is slated to hit screens on February 28.

Check out ‘Thappad’ trailer below