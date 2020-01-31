  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Thappad' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu files for a divorce because of domestic violence

'Thappad' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu files for a divorce because of domestic violence

Thappad Trailer
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 31 Jan 2020 12:30:43 IST

A day after Taapsee Pannu shared the first look of ‘Thappad’ and it is powerful as the name of the movie. After No Means No its 'Thappad' for Taapsee Pannu.

In the poster, Taapsee's face appears to be distorted with her hair going astray, as if she's been hit with great force - presumably a thappad.

Also Read: Team Thappad Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar all smiles at the trailer launch

Taapsee Pannu shared the trailer and captioned, “#Thappad Haan bas EK THAPPAD..... par nahi maar sakta! #ThappadTrailer"

The trailer begins with Taapsee in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot fathom why she wants a separation from her husband over ‘just a slap’. They ask her if her in-laws are causing trouble, if he has cheated on her, if she has cheated on him because getting slapped is apparently not a good enough reason to leave one’s spouse. But Taapsee doesn’t listen she wants a divorce.

Taapsee has worked with Anubhav Sinha in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Mulk.The film also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi

The film is directed By Anubhav Sushila Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar , Krishan Krishna Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha. ‘Thappad’ is slated to hit screens on February 28.

Check out ‘Thappad’ trailer below

Related Topics

NewsLizzo surprises fans with Harry Styles duet

Lizzo surprises fans with Harry Styles duet

NewsCheckout Deepika Padukone's epic reply to trolls for downvoting 'Chhapaak'

Checkout Deepika Padukone's epic reply to trolls for downvoting 'Chhapaak'

NewsTeam Thappad Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar all smiles at the trailer launch

Team Thappad Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar all smiles at the trailer launch

NewsAkshay Kumar starts shooting with Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar starts shooting with Bear Grylls

NewsMargot Robbie expresses her love for performing stunts

Margot Robbie expresses her love for performing stunts

NewsBhoot Part One The Haunted Ship teaser: Vicky Kaushal is following hand prints in a sea of fear

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship teaser: Vicky Kaushal is following hand prints in a sea of fear

Fashion & LifestyleNiti Taylor glowing in pink lehenga

Niti Taylor glowing in pink lehenga

NewsNicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

Nicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

News'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song