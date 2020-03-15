  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'The Batman' shuts down production for 2 weeks

'The Batman' shuts down production for 2 weeks

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 11:56:26 IST

London, March 15 (IANS) The production for the upcoming movie, "The Batman" has been shut down for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the news that Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for the disease while shooting for the untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia, Warner Bros. decided to halt production on "The Batman" for two weeks, reports variety.com.

The film's crew had been shooting in a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool. Warner Bros. thought it was best to go on a hiatus during the location change.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the June 2021 release date at this time.

As for the two other Warner Bros. films in production -- "Matrix 4" and "King Richard" starring Will Smith -- they have not been put on hiatus as of yet.

The shooting for "Matrix 4" was going on in Berlin, but in a soundstage where safety measures are being taken, while "King Richard's" shoot has already been rearranged due to bad weather in Los Angeles, which is expected to continue for the next few days.

"The Batman" stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

It is set to open on June 25, 2021.

The film joined a long list of Hollywood films currently in production that have been put on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

--IANS

dc/ksk/

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsAmitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

NewsWhy Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Why Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

FeatureThe names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

The names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan