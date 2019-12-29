The Chainsmokers perform 'Family' live for 1st time, that too in India

Panaji, Dec 29 (IANS) Indian EDM lovers received a surprise from American DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are popularly known as The Chainsmokers. On Saturday night, they played their latest song "Family" live for the first time and that too in Goa, one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

The Chainsmokers concluded the second day of the ongoing Sunburn music festival, and they wooed audience a lot as they belted out their popular tracks "Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down" at a power-packed gig. But they made spectators happier when they played their latest track "Family" live for the very first time.

"We have not played this song live anywhere else... Playing live for the first time because you guys are special," the DJ-duo said.

The music video for "Family" is an homage to The Chainsmokers' close friend and videographer, Rory Kramer, showing how powerful friendship can be. It's made in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

Not only this, after performing at the gala, the duo took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of how they performed on "Family" among the Indian crowd.

"India family," they captioned the post.

The Chainsmokers ended their set with their chartbuster, "Closer", and thanked the fans for being a wonderful audience.

--IANS

