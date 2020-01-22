Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal have come together to celebrate the spirit of patriotism and ones’ love for their motherland in this unique video for Amazon Original Series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

Created and Directed by Kabir Khan, the series chronicles the journey of the INA’s foot soldiers as they march from Singapore to Delhi in their quest to free India from the British reign.

Amazon Original Series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari alongside Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K Raina, R. Badree, TJ Bhanu, and Shruti Seth. The show is set to release on the 24th of January 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards the capital, with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', to free their country from the reign of the British.

The Indian National Army (INA), which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII, was led by the charismatic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and had the first-ever women infantry regiment anywhere in the world. While these soldiers (men and women) fought against all odds and against the British army to free India, their struggle and story somehow got lost and they became 'the forgotten army'.

With the love story between two soldiers - Sodhi & Maya at the heart of it, the series raises several questions about identity, independence and the idea of the motherland and the cost of freedom. Freedom, that we often take for granted but freedom that costs countless lives and sacrifices.