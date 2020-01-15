Kangana Ranaut takes Panga with Kapil Sharma

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga. Recently, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta graced The Kapil Sharma Show with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Some of the pictures from the set have surfaced on the internet in which Kangana and others actor can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile. The actress looked beautiful in an Aqua-Blue saree. The happy pictures of all with Kapil are making us more excited for the episode.

During the trailer launch of the film Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta couldn’t come because of their busy schedule but to take Panga with Kapil, Kangana didn’t fail to get the presence of her female team on Kapil Sharma show.

The trailer of Panga released recently and it is making the right kind of noise. In it, Kangana will be seen playing the role of national-level Kabaddi player. From Deepika Padukone to many other celebs have appreciated the movie.

In the pictures, Panga team is all smiles as they posses for a picture. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox star studios, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.