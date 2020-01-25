The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal creates ‘Hungama’ on the setsThe Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top shows of Indian Television. Recently Shipla Shetty, Paresh Rawal Pranitha Subhash and the whole team of Hungama 2 graced the show.

In an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will be seen enacting former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes Panga with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma enacts Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

In this video, Kapil says Shipa toh apne show mein cha gayi.. yeh meri khursi kha gayi. When Kiku Sharda says hadd se aa ge jaa rahe hai aap Kapil’s hilarious reply , “Main toh sarhad se bhi aage chala jaati hu kabhi kabhi ..”

In this video,Kapil speaks to Ashutosh Rana and tells him, “Rana saab dekho jitna main 1990 mein out hua tha zero pe..mereko itna bura nahi laga jitna yeh lady (Archana Puran Singh) ne muje chalte show mein out mereko bahut bura laga..

Krushna Abhishek as Archana Puran Singh. She captioned, "Masti behind the scenes! (2 videos) They say emulation is the highest form of flattery. Main isey apni acchi kismat maanti hoon ki mujhe copy karne waale bhi hain iss duniya mein. 💃🙏🏼God bless you and your talent @krushna30"

More Sidhu paaji jokes. Watch the video

Watch Sapna and her special massages for team Hungama

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Krushna Abhishek dancing on the song 'Ek Chumma tu mujko udaar de de'. Watch the video

Bharti Singh as Bua creates Hungama too. Watch the video