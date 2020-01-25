The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal creates ‘Hungama’ on the setsThe Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top shows of Indian Television. Recently Shipla Shetty, Paresh Rawal Pranitha Subhash and the whole team of Hungama 2 graced the show.
In an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will be seen enacting former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Kapil Sharma enacts Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh
Raah mein unse Mulaaqat ho gayee Jiss se darte the Wahi baat ho gayee
In this video, Kapil says Shipa toh apne show mein cha gayi.. yeh meri khursi kha gayi. When Kiku Sharda says hadd se aa ge jaa rahe hai aap Kapil’s hilarious reply , “Main toh sarhad se bhi aage chala jaati hu kabhi kabhi ..”
In this video,Kapil speaks to Ashutosh Rana and tells him, “Rana saab dekho jitna main 1990 mein out hua tha zero pe..mereko itna bura nahi laga jitna yeh lady (Archana Puran Singh) ne muje chalte show mein out mereko bahut bura laga..
They say emulation is the highest form of flattery. Main isey apni acchi kismat maanti hoon ki mujhe copy karne waale bhi hain iss duniya mein. God bless you and your talent @krushna30
Krushna Abhishek as Archana Puran Singh. She captioned, "Masti behind the scenes! (2 videos) They say emulation is the highest form of flattery. Main isey apni acchi kismat maanti hoon ki mujhe copy karne waale bhi hain iss duniya mein. 💃🙏🏼God bless you and your talent @krushna30"
More Sidhu paaji jokes. Watch the video
Apne atrangi massage ki baaton se sabko hasaane wali ko Sapna kehte hai! Dekhiye #Hungama2 ke stars ko #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, kal raat 9:30 baje.
Watch Sapna and her special massages for team Hungama
Kapil ke manch par Sapna joh aayi toh, Hungama ho gaya! Dekhiye #Hungama2 ke stars ko #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, iss Saturday raat 9:30 baje
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Krushna Abhishek dancing on the song 'Ek Chumma tu mujko udaar de de'. Watch the video
Bharti Singh as Bua creates Hungama too. Watch the video