The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Sooryavanshi' Weekend with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 12 Mar 2020 12:05:47 IST

This weekend we will witness the Bollywood’s Cop Universe Sooryavanshi cast Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty.

This episode will be no different but more fun from the hit on-screen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who are back on the silver screen after a decade.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

Katrina Kaif is also seeing peeling peas with Akshay Kumar on the sets of the show.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar is seen pealing peas on the sets

Sapna's (Krushna Abhishek) dangerous game with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty will blow your mind. Watch the video.

Watch more fun with Sapna and Sooryavanshi cast

Chandan Prabhakar and Akshay Kumar's fun is a must-watch.

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

