The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Sooryavanshi' Weekend with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif
This weekend we will witness the Bollywood’s Cop Universe Sooryavanshi cast Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty.
This episode will be no different but more fun from the hit on-screen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who are back on the silver screen after a decade.
Katrina Kaif is also seeing peeling peas with Akshay Kumar on the sets of the show.
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar is seen pealing peas on the sets
Sapna ka yeh khatarnaak game hassate hassate UDDA dega sabke hosh. Miss mat kijiye #TheKapilSharmaShow iss weekend raat 9:30 baje. @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh
Sapna's (Krushna Abhishek) dangerous game with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty will blow your mind. Watch the video.
Aisa kaun sa style hain @itsrohitshetty ka jo humari Sapna ko itna pasand hain? Janniye #TheKapilSharmaShow par #SooryavanshiWeekend mein raat 9:30 baje. @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh
Watch more fun with Sapna and Sooryavanshi cast
Chandan Prabhakar and Akshay Kumar's fun is a must-watch.
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty