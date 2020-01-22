The man who made Shraddha, Varun dance in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Rahul Shetty, who has choreographed several songs in "Street Dancer 3D", considers it a "once in a lifetime" experience" to work with renowned actors like Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

Sharing his experience choreographing the songs of the film, Rahul said: "It was definitely challenging to choreograph the whole cast. There were greatest dancers of our country along with Varun, Shraddha, Nora and the legend Prabhudeva. It's dance film and 'ABCD2' was already a great hit. So it was responsibility on my shoulders to make tem stand out than the earlier parts."

Directed by Remo D'souza, "Street Dancer 3D" features recreated versions of hit songs "Illegal weapon", "Lagdi lahore di" and "Mukkala muqabla".

On talking about the uniqueness of each song, Rahul added: "There are 12 songs and many different dancing pieces . each song has different elements like 'Garmi' is an out and out peppy song with powerful moves, 'Muqabla' is totally Prabhudeva's song. 'Illegal weapon' is a face off between Varun and Shraddha on the streets of Dubai in hot weather, 'Lahore' we shot at the air runway and on roof with great height with minus temperature."

"Each song has its own set of challenges and we tried to come up with the best. My experience in choreographing all 10 to 12 songs along with Kriti Mahesh was till now the best experience in my choreographing career. It's once in a lifetime experience for a choreographer to do 10 to 12 songs in a film.

The film is set to release on January 24.

--IANS

sim/vnc