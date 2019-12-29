'The Mandalorian' Season 2 in the works

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Dec 2019 14:10:05 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) "The Mandalorian", a series from the "Star Wars" universe, will officially be back with a second season.

The series will return with a second part on Disney+.

Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed the renewal of the show through a Twitter post, reports variety.com.

"Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," he wrote.

Favreau had previously teased that shooting for season 2 was already underway. He had also revealed that Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga in the series, is set to direct an episode. The series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

The figurine in Favreau's Twitter post is a Gamorrean, a pig-lizard species which guarded Jabba the Hut in earlier "Star Wars" films, hinting that season 2 might explore their native planet of Gamorr.

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. However, Baby Yoda has got all the attention till now.

