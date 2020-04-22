  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 already in the works

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 already in the works

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 19:33:03 IST

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) There's still six months before the debut of the second season of "The Mandalorian" happens, and it is being reported that the third season of the series from the "Star Wars" universe is already under development.

The pre-production has already begun on a third installment of the wildly popular Disney+ series, reports variety.com.

Sources close to the production have confirmed that creator Jon Favreau has been "writing season 3 for a while". The art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been creating concepts for the third part for the "past few weeks".

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the 'Mandalorian' in Season 3," said one source.

Another source said that the production design department began working on season 3 on April 20, saying that department requires "such a huge lead time" to explain why "the gears have started grinding really early on".

The news of season 3 being in the works comes just over a month after production wrapped on Season 2.

Last year in December, Favreau confirmed the renewal of the show through a Twitter post.

"Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," he wrote.

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. However, Baby Yoda has got all the attention till now. The season 2 will release on Disney+ streaming service in October.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsManoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

NewsEminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

NewsGiorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown

Giorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown

NewsSanjay Dutt shares how he treasures the free time during the Lockdown

Sanjay Dutt shares how he treasures the free time during the Lockdown

NewsCovid-19 scare: Dua lipa, Ellie Goulding unite to record charity special track

Covid-19 scare: Dua lipa, Ellie Goulding unite to record charity special track

NewsBaggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

Baggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'

Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'