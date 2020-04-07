'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' lands Amazon in legal soup

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) The Rachel Brosnahan-starrer blockbuster series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is in for legal trouble. An author, who claims the concept of the hugely popular series has been copied from her book, has sued Amazon Studios, the streaming service hosting the show.

Author Jodi Parmley claims that the crux of the series was taken from her 2014 novel "F.I.F.I. Financial Infidelity F**k It: The Mistress of the New Millennium", reports dailymail.co.uk.

In her lawsuit, the author said that Amazon Studios stole a number of creative elements from her book, including the plight of the main character, the stand-up comedy, general plot points and character traits.

Set in 1950s Manhattan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" tells the story of Midge Maisel (Brosnahan) who is trying to find her own voice after her husband leaves her. With music and lighter tones, the show by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, puts the spotlight on gender issues, and the disparity. It also stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Parmley said she wrote her book and then adapted a screenplay from it. She then went to different studios pitching her idea and says many were interested in her idea.

Parmley didn't name any specific executives she met at Amazon, but did imply that word got out to them about her book and screenplay.

After seeing the premiere of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in 2017, Parmley, who lives in New Orleans, believed that much of the storyline, like the struggling lead character seeking financial independence and leaving her husband, was taken from her book.

Now, Parmley is suing for the profits Amazon has made from the show. The exact figure is not known -- but it is likely to be a huge amount considering the critical and commercial success that the show got during its three seasons to date.

The period comedy-drama has already been renewed for a fourth season.

--IANS

