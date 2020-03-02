The next generation of Sri Adhikari Brothers is here

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Mar 2020 19:07:05 IST

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The next generation of the legendary Sri Adhikari Brothers is here, all set to call the shots. Ravi and Kailash Adhikari are ready with their first offering, the web feature film "Dheet Patangey".

The film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Adhikari and it stars Shivin Narang (of "Beyhadh 2" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi" fame), along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ali Murad and Hardik Sanghani. Tillotama Shome and Priya Banerjee also play important roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1983 cricket World Cup, the movie is a slice-of-life entertainer about four friends on a rollercoaster ride of self-discovery.

" 'Dheet Patangey' is a wholesome take on 'yaaron ki yaari' and is about the nerve to face life head-on. As a storyteller, I believe in creating relatable moments and narrate a story as a viewer would live it. Every friend is a mirror, an instigator and a comforter -- all rolled in one, and my film is an ode to this beautiful bond," Ravi Adhikari said.

Opening up about the cast, he added: "I wanted a charming set of boys who could be vulnerable and yet embody audacity. I am happy we could assemble the amazing band of Shivin, Chandan, Ali and Hardik. Each of them is different and yet they complement each other amazingly. I am sure the audience is going to identify them as one of their own 'Dheet' boys"

"Dheet Patangey" will be available on Hotstar on March 2.

