Actress Pankhuri Awasthy who recently made her super-duper film debut with Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan has been receiving a lot of praise and accolades for her role in the movie.

While the audiences and well-wishers have absolutely loved her cute girl next door who comes with a big twist character in the film, a lot of the big screen folk have always noticed her amazing acting chops and have not shied away from complimenting the 'new find' as that's what she is being called at the moment.

Speaking about the awesome response to her role in the film, Pankhuri shares, "The response to Kusum in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan has been quite overwhelming! I have been receiving a lot of texts and dms on my social media profile filled with congratulatory messages and people really praising my performance, and the feeling has honestly been quite amazing! I am glad that people liked the fact that my role didn't just turn out to be that simple girl next door, but had that fun element to it as well, as that is what actually stood out quite well. My film debut has truly been quite wonderful, and I am definitely now looking forward to more power-packed performances like these in the future."