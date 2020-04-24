  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song 'Living in a ghost town'

The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song 'Living in a ghost town'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 19:59:09 IST

London, April 24 (IANS) Iconic band, The Rolling Stones, have unveiled their new track "Living in a ghost town" that they worked on during COVID-19 isolation.

The number, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, finds the band grappling with isolation, reports billboard.com.

"So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now," Jagger said in a statement about the song's timing.

"We've worked on it in isolation. And here it is -- it's called 'Living in a ghost town'," added the band's frontman.

Apart from a live rendition of "She's a rainbow" from 2017's "Honk" compilation album, the surprise track marks The Rolling Stones' first proper studio single since their 2016 cover album, "Blue and lonesome".

--IANS

nn/vn

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

NewsSara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

NewsVideo: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

NewsSonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

Sonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Movie ReviewExtraction: Old-school action fest

Extraction: Old-school action fest

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T