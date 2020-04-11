'The Selection' movie adaptation in the works

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix is set to adapt Kiera Cass' popular book series "The Selection" with Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour on board to direct the feature.

Published in 2012, the book is set in a dystopian future where 35 girls are selected to move to a royal palace and compete for a prince's heart. America Singer is from the society's lower class and chosen as one of Prince Maxon's suitors, but she is torn between the life and love she left behind. Over time, she grows strong feelings for the Prince.

"The Selection" is the first in a five-book series and has sold more than 11 million copies around the world, reports variety.com.

"We are thrilled to be working with Netflix and bringing these beloved books to life for the extraordinarily loyal and passionate fan base," producer Denise Di Novi said, adding: "The author Kiera Cass has created a spellbinding fantasy whose message of empowerment and authenticity is more relevant today than ever."

Al-Mansour broke out with her 2012 film "Wadjda", which earned her critical acclaim. She followed that up with "Mary Shelley" and "The Perfect Candidate". She worked with Netflix with 2018's "Nappily Ever After".

Di Novi and "Divergent" franchise's Pouya Shahbazian will produce the project, while Margaret French Isaac will serve as executive producer.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the brilliant Haifaa Al-Mansour and our friends at Netflix on this special film," Shahbazian said, adding: "Having worked on some very high profile book adaptations, I've never before seen the fervor and passion that 'The Selection' fans have for the adaptation of Kiera Cass' book series to film."

