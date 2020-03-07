  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'The Young and the Restless' Roscoe Born passes away

'The Young and the Restless' Roscoe Born passes away

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 11:43:41 IST

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Roscoe Born, known for his roles in soap operas including "The Young and the Restless", "One Life to Live" and "Days of Our Lives," is no more. He was 69.

Born, whose daytime television career spanned more than 30 years, died on Tuesday. News of his death was announced by his friend and business partner Deanne Lynne on Facebook. No cause of death was given, reports variety.com.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Borna ¿s passing... He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever," Lynn wrote.

The actor began his career with guest spots on series such as "Joe Forrester", "The Rockford Files" and "T he Incredible Hulk".

In 1981, the actor got into his long run of daytime television roles, playing Joe Novak in "Ryan's Hope".

Two years after leaving the series in 1983, he married his co-star Randall Edwards, but they divorced in 1990.

His dual role as twins Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on the show "Santa Barbara" earned Born a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1990.

From 2005 to 2006, he played an abusive father Tom Fisher on "The Young and the Restless" and go on to star as Mitch Lawrence in a ceOne Life to Live" from 2009 to 2012.

His other soap opera credits include "All My Children", "As the World Turns", "Guiding Light" and "The City".

Born is survived by his daughter Alberta.

--IANS

dc/in

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

NewsVideo: Vicky Kaushal and his rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif playing Holi together

Video: Vicky Kaushal and his rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif playing Holi together

NewsNational Jiju Nick Jonas celebrates first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in India

National Jiju Nick Jonas celebrates first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in India

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman

International Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

FeatureBirthday Special: Anupam Kher's comedy roles that will tickle your funny bone

Birthday Special: Anupam Kher's comedy roles that will tickle your funny bone