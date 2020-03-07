'The Young and the Restless' Roscoe Born passes away

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Roscoe Born, known for his roles in soap operas including "The Young and the Restless", "One Life to Live" and "Days of Our Lives," is no more. He was 69.

Born, whose daytime television career spanned more than 30 years, died on Tuesday. News of his death was announced by his friend and business partner Deanne Lynne on Facebook. No cause of death was given, reports variety.com.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Borna ¿s passing... He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever," Lynn wrote.

The actor began his career with guest spots on series such as "Joe Forrester", "The Rockford Files" and "T he Incredible Hulk".

In 1981, the actor got into his long run of daytime television roles, playing Joe Novak in "Ryan's Hope".

Two years after leaving the series in 1983, he married his co-star Randall Edwards, but they divorced in 1990.

His dual role as twins Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on the show "Santa Barbara" earned Born a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1990.

From 2005 to 2006, he played an abusive father Tom Fisher on "The Young and the Restless" and go on to star as Mitch Lawrence in a ceOne Life to Live" from 2009 to 2012.

His other soap opera credits include "All My Children", "As the World Turns", "Guiding Light" and "The City".

Born is survived by his daughter Alberta.

--IANS

