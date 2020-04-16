  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Then and Now: Wedding pics of Milind Soman and his grandparents

Then and Now: Wedding pics of Milind Soman and his grandparents

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 20:56:57 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has compared his wedding picture with that of grandparent's. The two functions took place 80 years apart.

Milind took to Instagram to share a collage of the two pictures.

In one image, Milind poses with his wife Ankita Konwar. The snapshot is from their wedding that happened in Spain in 2018. The other one is a monochrome shot of his grandparents' wedding, which took place in 1938.

"Two pictures taken 80 years apart! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018. So happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown," Milind captioned the image.

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

On the acting front, Milind will next be seen in the second season of "For More Shots Please!". The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

--IANS

dc/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour