These Horror shows to watch on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition. It occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year.
Indian TV has been ruled by horror shows at one point in time, which seems to be returning on-screen now with shows going all supernatural and spooky. Shows like Aahat, Zee Horror Show, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and many more gave goosebumps to the viewers.
Every week, we waited for that one day when our favorite horror show would be aired and after that, began the wait for what would happen in the next episode. Unlike the lame horror shows today, the horror shows back in the day sent a chill down our spines, every damn time.
On Friday the 13th you can rewatch your favorite shows below and also comment on your favorite show.
Zee Horror Show
Aahat
Fear Files
Ssshhhh...Koi Hai
Aap Beeti
WOH
X Zone
Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat
Achanak 37 Saal Baad
Rooh
Raat Hone Ko Hai
Haunted Nights
Yeh Kaali Kaali Raatein