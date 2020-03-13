These Horror shows to watch on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition. It occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year.

Indian TV has been ruled by horror shows at one point in time, which seems to be returning on-screen now with shows going all supernatural and spooky. Shows like Aahat, Zee Horror Show, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and many more gave goosebumps to the viewers.

Every week, we waited for that one day when our favorite horror show would be aired and after that, began the wait for what would happen in the next episode. Unlike the lame horror shows today, the horror shows back in the day sent a chill down our spines, every damn time.

On Friday the 13th you can rewatch your favorite shows below and also comment on your favorite show.

Horror shows to watch on Friday the 13th

Zee Horror Show

Aahat

Fear Files

Ssshhhh...Koi Hai

Aap Beeti

WOH

X Zone

Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat

Achanak 37 Saal Baad

Rooh

Raat Hone Ko Hai

Haunted Nights

Yeh Kaali Kaali Raatein