Prabhas has been ruling the industry with his promising performances and surely the charm does not seem to cease at all. The actor has built up the fan base from scratch and has always ensured that he delivers the best on-screen.

There was no looking back or stopping once the actor started. The actor has even nailed it in the fashion game where the fashion police is totally drooling over the superstar, already! These are the top 5 looks of Prabhas that have totally won us over!

Talking about the first look, the actor looks extremely sharp in a turtle neck full sleeves pull-over and how can we not love his smile.

The second look is an extremely intense still straight out an action scene from a movie. The actor is very proudly showing off his well-built body and wow, we’re totally gushing over like a fan girl!

Prabhas looked extremely sharp in this still in an all white telegu avatar with a sickle. This traditional look really wins us over as Prabhas pulls it off but also, the looks are killer, literally!

The gentleman look with the classic black slim fit shirt paired with a black belt and white pants, accessorising it with black sunglasses instantly made us love the dapper star that Prabhas is!

The actor easily nailed this look with a black round neck t-shirt with grey trousers. The look is quite intense but only goes on to tell us out loud- there’s nothing that Prabhas cannot look dadhing and smart in!

All the looks are classics and can be easily taken up as inspirations to all the men out there but Prabhas's physique isnt easily achieveable as it requires extreme discipline. The superstar is dashing yet supremely cool at the same time which we love!

The actor enjoys not only Pan-Indian fandom but people around the world are crazy about the Baahubali superstar. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho and took the nation by a storm with the high octane thriller.

Prabhas' next movie is again going to be a Pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor. The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.