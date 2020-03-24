  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Mar 2020 15:02:11 IST

Nakuul Mehta recently appeared in the ZEE5 web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" and the short film "Ved & Arya" " with Sanaya Irani. Nakuul Mehta is one of the most good looking and charming actors of television. His acting in Ishqbaaaz was much appreciated by the audience.

Also Read: Sanaya Irani, Nakuul Mehta to feature in a short film

Nakuul’s acting is always praised by the audience. Nakuul has also taken viewers by surprise with his infectious smile which will instantly melt your heart.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s pictures below in which he will kill you just with a smile.

Nakuul Mehta ohh so handsome with his killer smile

A coffee with Mr.Mehta and his smile is all we want.

Peek-A-Boo we see you

Ohh that smile that damn smile..

Just a day off with Nakuul Mehta and his cute smile.

