Sanjay Dutt has a buffet full of characters, done over 100 films and has always aced all his characters with the utmost ease. The actor has ensured to always get into the skin of the character and has always done utmost justice to each one of them. These top 6 films are proof of the same!.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi :

This movie was released on 25th June 1999 and is a romance-comedy film that starrs Karishma Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Batra. Sanjay Dutt easily gave the audiences a good full laugh and also, remains evergreen as the story which is a perfect blend of comedy and love.



Dushman

This movie made it to the screens on 29th May 1998 and starrs Sanjay Dutt and Kajol in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt played the role of a rebel. The film was well-received by critics as well as at the box office and was the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 1998. Sanjay Dutt gave a memorable performance as he played the role of a blind man and yet helped Kajol. Both rebelled against the rapist as a team and eventually also defeated him.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

The movie is purely an action-thriller based movie which is a gun battle between the gangsters vs. the police. This movie is surely not for the faint-hearted and Sanjay Dutt played the role of a policeman and rebelled against the gangsters and had a phenomenal ending and also had an amazing star cast. The movie hit the screens on 25th May 2007.

Agneepath

One of the scariest characters Sanjay Dutt has ever played, as he was the lead devil and had so much greyness in his character. The audiences loved this side of the actor which was different as Sanjay Dutt even looked bulky and was all bald. The bulky character didn't come easy as the actor had undergone special training for his character and bought it to life. The movie starrs Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt. The movie hit the screens on 26th January 2012.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

This movie stays close to everyone’s heart and Sanjay Dutt showed a whole different character and aced multi-characters here- one being a student, one being a doctor, one being a lover and one being a rebel against injustice to the students. The movie had a lot of ingredients to it and the audiences thoroughly enjoyed it till the very end. This is one of the most loved movies of the decade and also shares a great learning message to it. The movie starrs Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in lead roles. The movie hit the screens on 19th December 2003.

Panipat :

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat and stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The character of Sanjay Dutt, Ahmad Shah Abdali was loved by all and Sanjay Dutt was the perfect fit for the role of the devil and was one of the best characters of Sanjay.

The movie had incredible action scenes and the audiences loved the storyline and how it was portrayed.



Sanjay Dutt has undeniably given an incredible contribution to the film industry and is one of the finest actors at present where he has always given characters to look up to!