This is how Shehnaaz Gill feels after working out

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 15:24:01 IST

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill is utilising her lockdown time into self care and working out.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as "Punjab ki Katrina", took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the sun.

She captioned the image, which was taken at 6.58 a.m.: "Working out makes me feel free and alive."

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video with her "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant titled "Bhula Dunga".

The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the reality show.

--IANS

dc/dpb

