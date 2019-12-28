  1. Home
  2. News
  3. This is how Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fans and media!

This is how Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fans and media!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 10:30:45 IST

If superstardom has a definition then the best example of it at display is on Salman Khan’s birthday! Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following and there is no other bigger celebration for the fans than Superstar's birthday.

Also read: Inside videos and pictures: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with Salim Khan and Ahil

On this special occasion, his admirers left no stone unturned to show their love as they came out to wish him like a swarm outside his residence.

The entire fraternity to family and media, the who’s who of Bollywood made their presence felt at his grand birthday bash in Mumbai. The fans of the actor gathered outside the house to get a glimpse of the actor to wish him on his birthday today.

Salman was clad in a black tee and blue denim where he made a stylish appearance. First, the actor cut his birthday cake with the media present there. It was a double celebration for Salman as his recent release, Dabangg 3 also emerged as a hit amongst the fans.

It is not just his residence that has become the zone of celebration but the entire nation is celebrating his birthday where the fan frenzy is unreal!

The recently released Dabangg 3 has been receiving all the appreciation and is witnessing an upward trend at the box office.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Salman Khan cuts birthday cake

View this post on Instagram

A big thank u to all my fans ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan captioned,"A big thank u to all my fans ..."

Related Topics

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

NewsAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

NewsWhy Rita Ora can't do normal things?

Why Rita Ora can't do normal things?

NewsChanning Tatum searching for his lady love on a dating app

Channing Tatum searching for his lady love on a dating app

NewsAbhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

Abhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

FeatureGlamsham's Bollywood 2019 : The Incredibles part 2

Glamsham's Bollywood 2019 : The Incredibles part 2