  1. Home
  2. News
  3. This is when Hina Khan feels 'prettiest'

This is when Hina Khan feels 'prettiest'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 19:54:18 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan shared a stunning post-workout photograph of herself and said she feels the prettiest when she sweats.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself flaunting her post workout glow. She is seen dressed in a white-and-grey exercise gear.

"I feel Prettiest when I Sweat... #WorkOutWithHinaKhan#WorkOutInStyle," she captioned the image, which has over 303K likes.

Amid lockdown, Hina took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. She shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

On the acting front, the actress, was last seen onscreen in Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked".

The film explored the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

NewsSara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

NewsVideo: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

NewsSonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

Sonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Movie ReviewExtraction: Old-school action fest

Extraction: Old-school action fest

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T