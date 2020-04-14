ALTBalaji is always at the forefront when it comes to giving its viewers quality entertainment. In addition to keeping audiences hooked to their screens, there’s so much more that we can learn from their clutter-breaking shows spanning diverse genres.

With each one of one having ample time at our disposal with the extended lockdown, here are a couple of ALTernative life-changing lessons and tips from some of the best offerings by ALTBalaji that you can soak in sitting at home.

Cooking - Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala: If you were looking for a new hobby during the time of lockdown, what better than making a host of delectable dishes and watching this highly entertaining show. This love story, with all its spice and masala, is the perfect recipe for your binge-watching session. And that’s not all, with chefs Nitya and Vikram cooking some amazing recipes along with giving a host of food décor tips, you are well on your way to calling yourself the next Masterchef. Starring the dashing Rajeev Khandelwal and the beautiful Divyanka Tripathi this series is worth a watch!

Find happiness in the small things – Home: They say home is where the heart is. In what is one of the most heartfelt portrayals of this saying, the show rotates around the middle-class Sethi family and teaches us the lesson that it’s all about finding happiness in the smallest of things. Along with a host of cute, small lovey-dovey moments, one also gets to see the worst of situations that the family faces when they are served an eviction notice by certain authorities. At a time where everyone’s spending time with their loved ones, Home gives you an important message of sticking to your family through thick and thin despite all the hurdles and hardships. The show that features Veteran Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar, in lead roles along with Parikshit Sahani, is one that will surely make your bond with your family like never before.

Live life on your terms - Dev DD: This show is all about being the captain of your ship and the master of your destiny. The story revolves around Vicky, the type of girl society usually frowns upon. She smokes, drinks, admits how much she loves sex and is a staunch feminist at heart. Dev DD gives us the perfect message that we must ignore what the world says and enjoy our life living on our ethics and rules. The show features Aasheema Vardhan, Akhil Kapur, and Sanjay Suri.

Don’t lose heart and stay positive at all times - Mission Over Mars (M-O-M): It’s easy to be irritated and frustrated at the current situation. Why not watch a show that motivates and inspires you to face any challenge that comes your way. That’s what Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) is all about. The web-series is a fictional adaptation of the real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and played pivotal roles in making the mission success against all odds. The web-series charts out the journey of M-O-M from inception to execution and is a moving story of the faith, grit, and determination of four lady-scientists at ISA (Indian Space Agency) who overcome insurmountable technical and financial challenges as well as time pressures to mount the successful mission over Mars. The show stars prolific actors Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh in lead roles, along with veteran actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi in prominent roles.

Treasure every relationship you have - Hum Tum and Them: This show truly depicts the value of relationships. Here’s a show that’s far from the mainstream love story and one that’s going to leave nothing but good memories on your mind. It’s the story of a couple named Shiva and Yudi, who’re looking to begin their second innings of love and start afresh. But there’s more to this story as one sees the children from the previous marriage constantly having a love-hate relationship between themselves. At the end of the day, love prevails over hate and one just falls in love with the way the children reunite the couple. Teaching an important lesson of what happens in the family stays in the family only, the show stars Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi as the lead protagonists of the show.