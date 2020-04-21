As the countrywide lockdown is now extended till May 3rd, a lot of actors are sharing their home quarantine routine, where some are cooking, some are spending time with their families and a few are adapting new skills.

Bollywood diva Kajol along with her family is having a good time during this lockdown. She is currently keeping herself occupied with a lot of interesting hobbies.

Sharing on this, Kajol says, “I had learned knitting long back but never got the chance to actually knit something due to busy work schedule. Amidst this lockdown, I got the chance to do something creative and productive. I just finished knitting a dress for Nysa and now working on something for Yug.''

Adding further she said, “We all must have multiple hobbies so that we are not bored, I am also trying to learn new things during this period. I am trying to take the lockdown in a positive way and utilizing it to the best of my capabilities.”

The multitalented actress has shown us one more interesting side of her personality and we can’t wait to see what more surprises she has in store for her fans.