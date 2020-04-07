There’s no doubt that Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest, experienced and talented actors of the industry. The actor has worked in many films and has also made the audiences feel emotions of the character on screen- be it love, laughter and not forgetting, the terror that he brings with his characters.



Fans have always done sweet gestures in order to shower their love for the actor in various ways. But this one fan crossing all the boundaries of love and craze left all the money in her account and bank locker left, for the actor after she died. It came as a shock and surprise to the actor for having a fan who loved him so dearly. Nobody has ever done this for any actor and Sanjay is the first one to be a subject to such a way of loving.



The actor said, "As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it”



The actor however refused to take all the money and decided to hand it over to the people who are the rightful owners of the same. This gesture in itself is very generous and will stay as a memory forever.



On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline.