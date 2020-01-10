  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tiffany Haddish making time for love

Tiffany Haddish making time for love

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 05:07:00 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Tiffany Haddish says she is determined to find love of her life in 2020.

In an interview to People Now, Haddish opened up about making time for love this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if she is too busy for love, she said: "I'm making time for 2020. Whoever likes me, holla. Now, make sure your credit (is) right, you ain't got a whole bunch of kids, if you got kids they need to be already grown. I don't need to be teaching them how to wash their clothes or how to clean their room or nothing like that."

Haddish, 40, wants her beau to be "a grown a** man" with his own career.

"I want a grown a** man. You need to be a full man, not living with your mama, unless she's sick and you're taking care of her. But I want a real man that's got his own business going, his own career going on, and not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time," she added.

--IANS

sug/rt

NewsSensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment

Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment

NewsBigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

NewsMisha Collins posts emotional snap of 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins posts emotional snap of 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles

NewsJijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

NewsWhy Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence?

Why Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence?

NewsHere's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

Here's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

Movie ReviewTanhaji- The Unsung Warrior movie review : An epically rousing salute

Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior movie review : An epically rousing salute

Movie ReviewDarbar Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Darbar Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsSensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment

Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment