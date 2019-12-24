  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen, Dane Cook to regale homeless on Xmas

Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen, Dane Cook to regale homeless on Xmas

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 16:59:07 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Actors Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen and Dane Cook will be among the stars giving up part of their Christmas Day festivities to entertain and serve the homeless and lonely at the Laugh Factory here.

The three actors will be part of the venue's 40th annual Christmas Dinner & Toy Giveaway on December 25, welcoming people who are away from home or alone for the holidays or simply need a warm meal, a hug, and a laugh, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Laugh Factory founder Jamie Masada told WENN: "You might know someone who has fallen on difficult times or whose children could use a toy and a warm holiday meal."

Last year, 2,500 people were served at the event.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsWhen Deepika Padukone wanted a paparazzo's phone cover

When Deepika Padukone wanted a paparazzo's phone cover

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals shocking facts about Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals shocking facts about Sidharth Shukla

NewsAayush Sharma to start shooting for 'Kwatha'

Aayush Sharma to start shooting for 'Kwatha'

NewsMouni Roy turns Santa Claus for kids

Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for kids

NewsCardi B donates toys to poor kids

Cardi B donates toys to poor kids

NewsJennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

Jennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

NewsWhen Janhvi Kapoor had to get a butt X-ray done

When Janhvi Kapoor had to get a butt X-ray done

FeatureChristmas 2019: Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is here!

Christmas 2019: Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is here!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di

Song Lyrics of Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di