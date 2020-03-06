Tiger Shroff a hardworking, sincere actor: Sunit Morarjee

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Actor Sunit Morarjee is glad that he got a chance to work with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in "Baaghi 3".

"This is my second film with Tiger. I have known him from before he entered the movies as we use to work out together in the same gym. He is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I have worked with," Sunit told IANS.

"Shraddha has been a childhood friend. As kids, we always discussed films and to work together was something very special. We have a very funny scene together in the film and our chemistry onscreen is gripping , fun and comfortable," he added.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi 3" brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Sunit is seen in the role of a corrupt police officer.

Talking about his role, he said: "I was doing an acting workshop with casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He was highly impressed by my acting and recommended my name to the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. After which I did a test shoot and they really liked the results of the shoot as well. So I think all these things tied in very well. For the preparation of the character, I trained with Atul Mongia who is an acting coach for Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh… I really had to delve deep into the psychology of Sharad Kute as he is totally opposite of my personality."

He has also worked as an assistant director on several films. Now, he is excited to be infront of the camera.

"When I started off as an assistant director, I was always very clear in my head that I want to be in front of the camera one day. I had already done my acting training from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York and New York Film Academy before becoming an assistant director.

"I first wanted to know the technical aspects of film making on how the actors perform in front of the camera and how the directors take out the performance from them. Working under Neeraj Pandey in 'Special 26' was better than training in a film institute as he is a master filmmaker. Having seen what happens behind the camera, I'm now very excited to be in front of it."

At the moment, he is "reading scripts and going for auditions".

