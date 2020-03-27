  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs in style

Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs in style

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Mar 2020 12:32:01 IST

Tiger Shroff has established himself in the Bollywood industry. Fans are even  crazy fit body and toned abs. The dancing maestro, who is often compared to Greek god Hrithik Roshan for his spectacular looks, made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

He is a super talented actor but his physique and dedication towards a good and fit life is what we love the most. Tiger Shroff has the hottest abs in the industry but we know how much hard-work and dedication goes behind it.

In his recent release Baaghi 3 along with his action packed performance he has flaunted his abs too.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s abs-tastic pictures below:

Tiger Shroff never fails to impress us with his perfect toned abs.

Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs with guns.

A beach view with this hottest star

That killer look and his killer body

Ohh water body with his killer style

We are drooling over his killer abs.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleShiving Narang rocks in Indian attire

Shiving Narang rocks in Indian attire

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar's saree game on point

Dipika Kakar's saree game on point

Fashion & LifestyleCOVID-19: Drashti Dhami shares fitness workout with husband Neeraj Khemka

COVID-19: Drashti Dhami shares fitness workout with husband Neeraj Khemka

Fashion & LifestyleDisha Patani shares throwback image in self-quarantine days, raises temperature

Disha Patani shares throwback image in self-quarantine days, raises temperature

Fashion & LifestyleHere are 5 Stand-Up Comedy Specials to catch-up on, if you're missing live comedy

Here are 5 Stand-Up Comedy Specials to catch-up on, if you're missing live comedy

Fashion & LifestyleGudi Padwa 2020: Rashami Desai, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

Gudi Padwa 2020: Rashami Desai, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

NewsKaty Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

NewsAngelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

Angelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff flaunts his abs in style

Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs in style