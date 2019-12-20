Tiger Shroff follows this ideology

When it comes to fitness, chiselled body and athletic personality there is one name that clicks everyone's mind and it is Tiger Shroff. One of the most dedicated actors and the youngest action star Tiger Shroff whose workout videos have become a rage on social media continues to motivate millions of people towards fitness but it is this ideology of the star that keeps him going!

To maintain his fitness, Tiger Shroff who loves doing action. The actor trains 365 days and that's why his action sequences look seamless and easy. Not only this, the fitness icon who follows a strict diet follows the ideology of 'the fitter you are, the less the chances of injury'.

After delivering a blockbuster hit like 'WAR', the actor is back in action game with 'Baaghi 3' where he recently wrapped his schedule in Serbia and treated the fans with some sneak peeks from his shoot days. Recently, Tiger Shroff was spotted at the international airport after returning from his 40-day long schedule for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise in Serbia.

The actor is currently on a high with WAR becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The action blockbuster became the highest-grossing story of the year minting 317 crores at the box office.

This time, Tiger is joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to be released in 2020.