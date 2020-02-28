Tiger Shroff is all suited up in 'Heropanti 2' poster

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Feb 2020 11:44:10 IST

Tiger Shroff will be starring in the sequel of Heropanti. Today Tiger Shroff shared a poster on his Instagram account. And wrote," This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir.

Heropanti is an Indian Hindi-language romantic action comedy film, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in their Hindi film debuts, alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role. It is a remake of the Telugu film Parugu.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will release on 6th of March 2020.

Check out the 'Heropanti 2 posters below:

In this poster, Tiger Shroff is all suited up carrying a gun in his hand and the tagline of the poster also reads, "The world wants him dead"

In another poster, Tiger Shroff is seen walking towards with guns blazing at him

